Priyanka Chopra hugs Karan Johar at NMACC opening amid 'Bollywood politics' remark & 2012 feud | VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines for her powerful revelations on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. In a detailed chat with actor-filmmaker Dax Shepard, PeeCee shared about her life, career, and choices, both personal and professional. The actress who made her debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002, bagged Bollywood big projects such as Hero The Story of A Spy, Andaaz and more, during the 2000s. Then, she made her debut in the music industry in Hollywood with her 2012 single In My City. While many assumed it was her professional progression, Priyanka revealed that she switched her career to the US because she had 'beef with people'. Following this her 2012 controversy with Karan Johar came to light. Several accusations were made against Karan by social media users who slammed him for driving Priyanka away from the Hindi film industry. But it seems that those were just talks.

On Friday evening, many Bollywood celebrities gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Mumbai. Among the celebrities, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and Karan Johar were seen arriving at the event. After posing for the paps, Priyanka and Karan were seen getting into a fun conversation with each other. They even exchanged a warm hug.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who landed in Mumbai on Friday, along with their daughter Malti Marie, attended the grand opening in style. While the actress wore a shimmery see-through dress, Nick looked dapper in a black suit.

Priyanka's remark on Bollywood

On the podcast, Priyanka said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

Following this, Kangana Ranaut trained guns at Karan Johar for bullying Priyanka Chopra. “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Karan had seemingly taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut. "The airport is a runway ... it's also a press conference .... Next it may be a trailer launch venue! ( I subscribe to it all... no complaints ...but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while .... )," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Priyanka and Karan's 2012 feud:

In April 2012, rumours of Priyanka Chopra's affair with Shah Rukh Khan were circulating. Karan, Shah Rukh's and his wife Gauri Khan's best friend, was reported to have been trying to 'push' Priyanka out of their way. After this, Priyanka's friend made some shocking revelations. "Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her?” Priyanka's close friend had told the tabloid.

Taking Gauri Khan's side, KJo retorted on social networking site where he wrote, "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called "friends" to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame!!" He added: "Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it's too late!!! Grow up!!! and don't mess with goodness." However, with time, things cooled off and Karan Johar played the mature card and sorted things out.

