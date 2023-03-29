Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar's 2012 feud: What was Shah Rukh Khan's connection? READ

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar's 2012 feud

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her powerful revelations on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. In a detailed chat with actor-filmmaker Dax Shepard, PeeCee shared about her life, career, and choices, both personal and professional. The actress who made her debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002, bagged Bollywood big projects such as Hero The Story of A Spy, Andaaz and more, during the 2000s. Not just in Hindi cinema, Priyanka Chopra has represented India at various global platforms and has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood too. She made her debut in the music industry in Hollywood with her 2012 single In My City. While many assumed it was her professional progression, Priyanka revealed that she switched her career to the US because she had 'beef with people'.

On the podcast, Priyanka said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." Following this, Kangana Ranaut trained guns at Karan Johar for bullying Priyanka Chopra. “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her,” she tweeted.

Kangana's tweet bought back Priyanka and Karan Johar's 2012's feud. But what actually happened?

Priyanka and SRK's affair rumours:

In April 2012, rumours of Priyanka Chopra's affair with Shah Rukh Khan were circulating. Karan, Shah Rukh's and his wife Gauri Khan's best friend, was reported to have been trying to 'push' Priyanka out of their way. After this, Priyanka's friend made some shocking revelations. "Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her?” Priyanka's close friend had told the tabloid.

Taking Gauri Khan's side, KJo retorted on social networking site where he wrote, "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called "friends" to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame!!" He added: "Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it's too late!!! Grow up!!! and don't mess with goodness." However, with time, things cooled off and Karan Johar played the mature card and sorted things out.

Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia's statement

After Priyanka Chopra broke her silence on leaving India to work in the US, her manager Anjula Acharia took to Twitter to reply to a fan page and talked about the noise that ‘naysayers’ make. A person tweeted on Tuesday, "Since #PriyankaChopra has finally spoken up, I would request everyone to read on of Anjula Acharia (PC's US manager)'s interview where she tells how when she signed PC for the talent deal, a group of Bollywood folks including a director-producer and some actors b**ched about PC and tried convincing her from not working for her as according to them she was a talentless actor with no potential in the US, and that she would suffer massive losses. Anjula mentioned she went back with tears in her eyes.”

Anjula reacted to the tweet saying, "Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV!"

Well, in 2021, Anjula had said, "I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, particularly in India who were so negative. I was at Manish Goel's house at dinner with some prominent people from…I wouldn't say Bollywood, they hate that word…the Hindi film industry, and they were just so negative about her. They were like ‘she’s never gonna work, I don't know why you are wasting your time blah blah… I remember feeling really hurt at the time, ‘am I wasting my time?’ But this is where self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream right? To bring somebody from India to Hollywood but gotta tell you, when I look into Priyanka's eyes… you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she is a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more belief in myself than what those people were telling me."

What's next for Priyanka?

The actress will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

