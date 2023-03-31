Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya arrive together in Mumbai | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Zendaya and Tom Holland in Mumbai

Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India! The Spider-Man: No Way Home leads were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday (March 31). Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the airport in the city. While Holland was seen in a peach t-shirt, a black denim jacket paired with pants and a cap. Zendaya kept it casual as she smiled while walking towards the car in a black outfit. And now, fans are speculating about something interesting coming up.

The two, who made their relationship public in 2021, opted for casual outfits for the travel. Zendaya wore glasses and also carried a bag. Tom Holland too had a backpack. Both of them got into the same car at the airport. If reports are to be believed, the celebrity couple arrived India to be a part of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. The event will take place over the weekend in Mumbai.

Soon after their photos and videos went viral, fans showered love on the actors and asked, "Are they in India scouting for wedding location?" A person wrote, "Spiderman is in India finally."

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged and want to take their whirlwind relationship to the next level. The two met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016, where Zendaya played Michelle Jones and Holland played Peter Parker. The couple appears to be taking their on-screen romance off-screen, with the big announcement coming soon.

Even though they kept their relationship a complete secret for so long, it was made public after a picture of the two sharing a kiss in a car went viral. The couple eventually made their romance public by posting about it on social media, making red-carpet appearances, and getting spotted together a few times.

