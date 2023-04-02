Parineeti Chopra and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha spotted together amid roka rumours | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha spotted together

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. Social media has gone crazy ever since the rumours have been doing the rounds. Now amid their dating rumours, both have again treated their fans with another cute appearance and the internet is betting on their wedding news.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Ab toh pakka shadi kr rhe hai." Another commented, "They are cute." A comment read, "I love this guy he is handsome, chartered accountant, politician and a very kind-hearted person/ Raghav and Pari both deserve each other." "Congratulations parineeti chopra", wrote another user.

Earlier AAP leader Raghav Chadha's cute video surfaced on the internet where he was seen blushing when asked about Parineeti Chopra. Raghav answers the paps about his relationship with Parineeti. When asked about their rumoured romance Raghav was seen blushing and said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)”. When the paps pushed a bit to know if they are getting married or not the AAP leader said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something. The cute video took over the internet since then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Uunchai along with the legendary ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sarika, and Boman Irani. Next, the actress will be seen in Capsule Gill alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the real-life story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who helped in the rescue of people when a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, starring popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film marks Parineeti and Diljit's first ever collaboration.

