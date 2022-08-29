Anushka Sharma pads up as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, first look out; Virat Kohli is all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma will be seen as Jhulan Goswami in her biopic Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma's first look as the Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in the latter's biopic Chakda Xpress has been revealed in a teaser video shared by Netflix on Monday. The actress welcomed her baby Vamika with her husband Virat Kholi in January last year. Now, Anushka is all set for Chakda Xpress, which will be her first film since 2018. A video clip showed Anushka undergoing rigorous training as Jhulan Goswami. Interestingly, during various instances, her look from the upcoming film is also shown.

Anushka Sharma as Jhulkan Goswami: First look is out

Anushka Sharma's sports film Chakda Xpress is eagerly awaited by the fans. From undergoing a gruelling fitness regime to look like a professional cricketer to mastering her on-ground skills, the actress has been putting her heart and soul into the movie. Now, in a special video released by Netflix, not only is Anushka's look from the film revealed, we can see her on and off the field in action as she shoots as her character Jhulan. In instances, we can see Jhulan also helping Anushka get hold of cricketing skills as she assisted the actress during her training sessions.

Virat Kohli reacts to Anushka Sharma's movie clip

Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress is currently filming. Netflix has not announced its release date yet. The streamer shared that the movie will be released 'soon'. Anushka's transformation for the role is quite evident in the BTS clip of Chakda Xpress. As the video was released on Netflix's Instagram handle, Virat Kohli took to the comments section to drop many heart emojis. Many fans also congratulated the team as the film looked promising to them.

About Chakda Xpress

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, "Chakda Xpress" is directed by Prosit Roy. According to the makers, Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan Goswami’s journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India". She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

