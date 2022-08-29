Shehnaaz Gill joins John Abraham and Nora Fatehi in Sajid Khan’s film. Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, Nora Fatehi

Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi have come together to share screen space in a multi-starrer directed by Sajid Khan. The film, which has been titled '100%', will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. It is slated to release on Diwali 2023. Taking to his social media accounts, john dropped a video and announced "A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??"

Although the look of the actors has not been disclosed but the video reads "20% Comedy, 20% Romance, 20% Confusion, 20% Music, 20% Action, together we’re 100%"

The family entertainer is set against the backdrop of a big Indian wedding and a crazy world of spies. Sajid Khan’s directorial promises full-on comedy, action and turmoil! Expected to hit the floors in early 2023, the film is slated to release on Diwali 2023. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents a Guilty By Association Media production '100%'. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl & Renee; fans speculate break up with Lalit Modi

John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming projects

Apart from this, John Abraham will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, he took to his social media and impressed fans with glimpses of his character from Pathaan. The poster hinted at Abraham’s role as a cop as he stood with a gun in his hands and flames surrounding him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "The mission of a lifetime is about to start. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf #5MonthsToPathaan."

On the occasion of Independence Day, Abraham announced another film, titled Tariq. The film will be released next year on Independence Day. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared the update with his fans. Sharing the first poster of his next project, John wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Directed by #ArunGopalan, Produced by @thejohnabraham, @sandeep_leyzell and @shobhnayadav. Written by @writish1 and #LalitMarathe (sic)."

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, an official announcement of the same is yet to come from the actor and the filmmakers. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie, which will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer affected by Ind Vs Pak match

