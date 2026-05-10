PM Modi tears into Congress for 'betraying' ally in Tamil Nadu, says 'stabbed DMK in the back'

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 10) launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of "betraying" allies and people alike, while describing it as a "parasitic political force" surviving at the expense of regional parties.

Addressing a large gathering of BJP workers and supporters during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, PM Modi accused Congress of betraying long-time ally DMK in Tamil Nadu and alleged that the party repeatedly turned against its own coalition partners whenever political equations changed.

Congress stabbed DMK in the back: PM Modi

Referring to Tamil Nadu politics, the Prime Minister said the Congress had depended on the DMK for decades but later abandoned the alliance for political convenience.

"Just look at the situation in Tamil Nadu right now. For twenty-five to thirty years, the Congress shared a close relationship with the DMK. Time and again, the alliance with the DMK pulled the Congress out of crises; indeed, the government it led for ten years before 2014 survived largely because of the DMK," PM Modi said.

"Yet, the very DMK that consistently worked for the betterment of the Congress was betrayed the moment the political winds shifted. Driven by its lust for power, the power-hungry Congress stabbed the DMK in the back at the very first opportunity. Now, Congress requires yet another party, one on whose back it can ride, to remain politically relevant," he added.

Congress failing to provide good governance

Meanwhile, taking aim at the Congress government in Karnataka, PM Modi said that instead of resolving the people's problems, the Congress government is spending most of its time resolving internal disputes. It has not yet been decided how long the Chief Minister will remain in office.

PM Modi accused Congress of "failing" to provide good governance due to the internal power struggles in Karnataka, and "betraying" people. He said that a "saffron sun" was rising from Bengaluru amid the BJP's expanding political influence across the country.

"For the past three years in Karnataka, instead of resolving people's problems, most of the government's time here has been spent resolving internal conflicts. The Congress government remained gripped by uncertainty over leadership and power-sharing arrangements," the PM said.

He was referring to the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar for the past six months. "They cannot decide how long the chief minister will remain. They cannot decide whether another person will get a chance or not. Everything has been kept hanging," he said.

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