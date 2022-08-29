Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer affected by Ind Vs Pak match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HOURLYDVS Liger Box Office Collection

Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's bilingual film saw a flat trend at the ticket windows. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger opened in theatres on Thursday (August 25) amid mixed to negative reviews by audience and critics. Liger earned around Rs 33.12 crore on its opening day but the film experienced a drop and collected around 27 crore on day 2. According to trade reports, the weekend collections for Liger Hindi are heading towards Rs 12 crore with a marginal drop on Sunday due to the India-Pakistan match.

Liger Box Office Report

Vijay Deverakonda starrer has been doing good business in the local Telugu market. In Hindi, it has been performing below par, with Rs 10 crore collections in three days, including Thursday's limited preview shows.

Liger has done better in Maharashtra, Bihar and Odisha. According to Box Office India, "The film was never likely to grow as it had a huge ratio of business coming from places like Maharashtra, Bihar and Odisha and these places dont go up on Saturday unless collections on day one are very bad and on top the reports are not good. On top there were paid previews on Thursday so eventually the film has done pretty well not to have a major drop on day two.

The film is likely to be affected by the cricket match on Sunday but the bigger problem is the reports of the film which will come into play on Monday and on best case it will be probably be a 50% drop when the film needs to hold much better as the weekend is going to underperform," BOI added.

About Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry.

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. The film checks many boxes of a masala entertainer. It has romantic songs, good looking actors and American boxing legend Mike Tyson is also seen making a cameo in the film.

