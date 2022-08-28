Vijay Deverakonda's Liger OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAV.MANGLANI Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has been released in cinema halls on August 25. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. After its release, Liger has been doing good business in the local Telugu market. In Hindi, it has been performing below par, with Rs 10 crore collections in three days, including Thursday's limited preview shows. Despite mixed reviews, Liger has continued to draw the cine-goers.

As Liger was released, fans have been crowding outside the theatres in order to watch this entertaining fare on the big screen. Many are also wondering when and where will the movie be released on OTT so that it can be enjoyed from the comfort of their homes. For such fans, we have the details of Liger's OTT release.

Liger OTT release details

Liger's streaming rights have been bagged by Disney+Hotstar and post the theatrical run it will premiere on the service and will be available for online viewing and download. However, fans will have to wait for at least a two-three months for the OTT release of Liger from the day of release in cinemas. This means the action film will premiere on OTT but not before October-end. On TV, it will be released on Star Gold and Star Gold 2.

About Liger movie

Liger sees Vijay Deverakonda as a tea-seller who fosters the dream of becoming an MMA champion. Ronit Roy plays the role of Vijay's mentor. Ramya Krishnan plays Vijay aka Liger's mother in the titular movie, whereas Ananya Panday plays his love interest Tanya. Liger presents Vijay in a very different avatar. His body transformation for the role has received much appreciation. Puri Jagannadh is the director of Liger. Puri and Vijay are also set to collaborate on another film, titled Jana Gana Mana, which was officially announced even before Liger was released in cinema halls.

In the movie, boxing legend Mike Tyson also has a cameo role. His character is named Mark Anderson.

