  5. Vikrant Rona on OTT: When and Where to watch, Movie Review, Trailer of Kichcha Sudeepa's film

Vikrant Rona on OTT: Kichcha Sudeep-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is all set for its digital premiere after performing extremely well at the box office. Here are all the details viz where to watch on OTT, trailer, movie review, box office etc.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2022 16:38 IST
Vikrant Rona on OTT
Image Source : INDIA TV Vikrant Rona on OTT

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role is all set to have its worldwide digital premiere after the mega success at the box office in theatres. The film was released in cinemas on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Vikrant Rona was one of the most talked about films this year ever since the launch of its trailer which saw big names from different industries come together to launch it in different languages. While Salman Khan launched it in Hindi, Dhanush launched the Tamil version. Likewise, Dilquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep presented the same in Kannada.  

When and where to watch Vikrant Rona on OTT?

Vikrant Rona will have its worldwide digital premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 on September 2. The streamer made the announcement on the official Twitter handle of its Kannada page on Thursday. "September 2nd Zee5! Stay tuned," ZEE5 Kannada captioned the video teaser of the film.

About Vikrant Rona

Apart from the lead stars performances in the film, Vikrant Rona's brilliant VFX have also grabs the audience's attention. 'Vikrant Rona' starring Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari. 

Vikrant Rona Trailer

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Kichcha Sudeep starrer

