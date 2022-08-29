Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl & Renee; fans speculate break up with Lalit Modi

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and Renee

Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl are often spotted out and about in Mumbai. Recently, the duo was captured exiting a home decor boutique in Santacruz. They were accompanied by Sushmita's elder daughter Renee Sen. Following this, fans enquired about former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, whom the actress is dating. As Sushmita and Rohman's pictures from the recent outing went viral, fans speculated that she broke up with Lalit Modi.

Although Sushmita and Rohman parted ways in December last year after months of speculation surrounding a rough patch in their relationship, they continue to be friends.

Sushmita, Rohman and Renee posed happily for the pictures. For her day out, Sushmita Sen opted for a casual look in a lavender co-ord set while Rohman looked dashing in a Maroon t-shirt paired with grey pants. While Sushmita had a casual look in a matching co-ord set in purple, her daughter donned denim pants and a pink top. Rohman wore grey pants with a pink T-shirt as he waved at the camera.

While posing for the camera, Sushmita also interacted with the media and told them that she is celebrating her younger daughter Alisah’s birthday. As soon as the video went viral, puzzled fans enquired about Lalit Modi. "Lalit Bhai ka kya ?? (What about Lalit Modi?) 'Im confused,” commented another fan. Another asked, "Where’s Lalit? kya hua uska?"

Last month, Lalit Modi revealed that he and Sushmita Sen were dating. He referred to her as his 'better half' which then edited to clarify that they were not married, yet. For the unversed, Modi was previously married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen pens awwdorable birthday note for 'love of her life' Alisah as she turn 13 | PICS

Sushmita parties with Rohman Shawl

Earlier, Sushmita celebrated her mother Subhra Sen's birthday with a bash which saw her close friends and family members. Rohman was part of the celebration too. In a video shared on Instagram and fan pages, while Sushmita hugs her mother, Rohman is seen in the background with her daughters as they chatted away. For the occasion, the former Miss Universe was seen in a blue colour dress with a cutout.

