Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Actor grilled for more than two hours by Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police on Monday in the nude photoshoot case. He was summoned in a case registered against him for posting clothless photographs of himself on social media. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case. The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said. Singh left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again, if required.

The complainant had claimed the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.”

Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, the actor is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he is lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph. In another, Ranveer sat and posed on the Turkish rug.

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Project

Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

The actor also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Entertainment News