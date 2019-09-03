The Zoya Factor first song: Shah Rukh Khan introduces Sonam Kapoor as India's lucky charm

The Zoya Factor Song Lucky Charm: Shah Rukh Khan wins heart as he introduces Sonam Kapoor as India's good luck

The first song of Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor -- Lucky Charm -- has been released. And looks, more so sounds, like the movie has hit the right chord with the song -- quite literally.

The song has superstar Shah Rukh Khan introducing Sonam as the national lucky charm, and in the process, he totally wins us over with his "charm".

The song begins with SRK's voice as he explains how Sonam was given the credit of India's victory in the 1983 World Cup. He says, "25th June 1983 ko jab Team India World Cup utha rahi thhi, usi waqt Zoya paid hui. Aur inke cricket crazy papa ne jeet ka saara credit inhe hi de diya. Aur iss tarah, Zoya ban gayi 'Lucky Charm'."

The track has been sung by Raghuvir Yadav and Shankar Mahadevan and is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Without further-a-do, have a look at the song here:

Sonam took to Twitter to share the peppy track and wrote, "Want to know who my lucky charm is, the one and only @IamSRK !! Team #TheZoyaFactor loves you! Check out the first song LUCKY CHARM!"

The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is based on Anuja Chahhan's novel of the same name. The film focusses on the life of Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam, who turns out to be the lucky charm for the Indian squad during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. It is slated to hit theatres on September 20 this year.

The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and South superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News