RoohiAfza: These leaked pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in deglam avatar goes viral, check them out

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Hindi film debut with Dhadak when she was 21-year-old, is all set to be seen next in RoohiAfza opposite Rajkummar Rao. Now, pictures of Janhvi Kapoor from the film's sets in Uttarakhand in a deglam avatar has started doing rounds across the internet. The Dhadak can be seen donning a brown and green salwar kameez.

The super simple look also includes Janhvi wearing a grey jacket with her hair tied up in a neat plait. Completely unaware of being clicked, Janhvi looks immersed into her character and the scene. Huge number of fans turned up to watch the actress on set in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

In a recent interview Janhvi Kapoor said, "The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil's eye."

"So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in it," she added.

Earlier this month, Janhvi had shared a social media update about starting the RoohiAfza journey. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, it is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, and will be released on March 20, 2020.

RoohiAfza is being helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta and it is being bankrolled under the banner of Maddock Film Production.

