Image Source : INSTAGRAM Badminton champion PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to star in her biopic

Deepika Padukone who is known for her grace and heart-winning smile will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak , a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Badminton champion PV Sindhu who has made the entire Nation proud with her victory, recently stated that she wants actress Deepika Padukone to essay the role in her biopic. Well, we all know Deepika Padukone's father has been a former Indian badminton player. The actress has acquired sports skills from her father.

Deepika Padukone herself is a National level badminton player and can do the full justice to this role. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has recently bagged the rights to make a biopic on PV Sindhu. As PV Sindhu is preparing for Olympics 2020, she recently in an interview to Hindustan Times revealed that she wants Deepika Padukone as PV Sindhu in the movie.

She said, "Yes, he told me. But I could only speak to him for a few minutes," on talking about Sonu Sood's attaining the rights to make the biopic. She further added, "Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then, the makers would take the final decision."

According to the reports, Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play Sindhu's coach Pullela Gopichand. Well, seeing Deepika Padukone playing badminton on the big screen would be a wonderful delight! On the related note, Deepika Padukone will be acing the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's on-screen wife in Kabir Khan's movie 83.

