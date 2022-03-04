UP election: Sea of people accompanies PM Modi's mega roadshow in Varanasi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Sea of people accompanies PM's mega roadshow in Kashi

UP Election Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi just two days ahead of the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The roadshow witnessed the massive participation of locals as well as party workers.

PM Modi began his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya area in Varanasi. The roadshow concluded at the Vishwanath Dham.

After the roadshow, PM Modi offered prayers at Vishwanath Dham temple following which he garlanded the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya located at BHU Gate.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Also Read | UP election: BJP's victory necessary to ensure continued development of state, says PM Modi

Also Read | UP Election: 'Opposition leaders have already booked tickets to England, Australia', says CM Yogi