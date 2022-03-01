Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Election: 'Opposition leaders have already booked tickets to England, Australia', says CM Yogi

Highlights UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma in an exclusive interview.

He seemed confident of BJP's win the state.

He claimed that several opposition leaders have booked their tickets for countries like England.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday seemed confident of BJP's win the state as he claimed that several opposition leaders have booked their tickets for countries like England and Australia. Speaking to Rajat Sharma in an exclusive interview with India TV, he said, “Many opposition leaders have booked their tickets. Some to England, some to Australia, and some small-time politicians want to cross over to Nepal. Our police with Nepalese police have started joint patrolling at the border to prevent some of these leaders".

"We will cool down their heat (garmi utaar denge) after March 10. I do not think we will see these mafia leaders and criminals after March 10”, the chief minister added.

Hitting out at the ministers like Swami Prasad Maurya who resigned from BJP to join the SP-RLD alliance, Yogi said, “Mark my words. All these leaders (who left BJP) are losing. They will be struggling to save their deposits. Then they will now what mass base they have.”

Commenting on the first two phases of polling in western UP, the chief minister said: “During the first two phases, I felt as if the alliance could gain a lead over us, but I was surprised BJP scored a good lead, despite domestic and international conspiracies to defeat our party. Now I am getting reports, many of the opposition leaders are booking tickets for foreign destinations.”



On the controversial ‘hijab’ issue, Yogi said: “Personally, I have no objection to anybody wearing whatever dress one wishes, both at home or in public. But one cannot force the beliefs of one religion or community on the nation…There has to be one uniform in school. Today, it is a school, but tomorrow, one can demand the same in the force. The courts have already clearly told the government that there cannot be a special dress representing a community in the force. We must accord respect to a feeling of secular status, otherwise this will adversely affect discipline. There is no need to spread indiscipline.”