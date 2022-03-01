Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yogi Adityanath EXCLUSIVE: When UP CM got emotional talking about his family

Yogi Adityanath Interview: "As Chief Minister, I have taken oath of 'Rashtradharma'...not for family," an emotional Yogi Adityanath said responding to a question from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma during an exclusive interview on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).

When asked about his sister, who runs a tea shop in Uttarakhand, Yogi Adityanath struggled hard to control his tears.

"Rahul Gandhi too has fielded his sister Priyanka in UP's battle...and I have seen a few photos of your sister...she walks several kms and run a small tea shop. Everyone looks after their family, you could also have done the same," Rajat Sharma said.

The question moved the UP CM as he found it hard to control his emotions. "As Chief Minister, I have taken oath of 'Rashtradharma'...not for family," Yogi Adityanath said as his voice choked.

A video of Adityanath's sister had gone viral in 2020 showing her simple lifestyle. There has been no difference in the way they lead their life since Adityanath became CM, she had said in the video.

