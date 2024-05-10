Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hails SC's order, says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday hailed Supreme Court's decision of granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the now-scraped Delhi Excise Policy case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The dictatorship will end. Long live democracy."



It is pertinent to note that the apex court, earlier granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said, Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. The last phase of the general elections will be held on June 1.



Significantly, as soon as the court announced the verdict several AAP leaders as well as the leaders from the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc congratulated the Delhi CM. Hailing the Court's verdict, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said, "This is the victory of truth...I thank the SC for coming forward to save the Constitution and democracy. Arvind Kejriwal will come out of Tihar Jail this evening and I am sure he will address the people of Delhi and the country."

While, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said the court's decision has shown a ray of hope. He said, "There is a wave of happiness in the entire country...SC's decision has shown a ray of hope. The entire country is thankful to the SC. The fight against dictatorship and to save democracy & constitution will be strengthened after the release of Arvind Kejriwal."



Meanwhile, celebrations unfolded outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in the national capital on Friday. Joyful supporters gathered and chanted slogans in support of Kejriwal and the AAP.



What does Kejriwal's bail mean to AAP

With the Supreme Court's decision, Kejriwal will now be able to step out of Tihar Jail and actively engage in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The Delhi Chief Minister had approached the SC seeking interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. As the electoral battle intensifies, Kejriwal's bail enables him to bolster the campaigning efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its allies in the opposition camp. The upcoming polling in the national capital, scheduled for the sixth phase of general elections on May 25, holds immense significance, with AAP contesting 4 seats while the Congress vies for 3 seats.



READ MORE | WATCH: Celebrations erupt at AAP office as Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail in Delhi liquor policy case



READ MORE | Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav react to Kejriwal's bail: Who said what



