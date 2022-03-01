Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
  Yogi Adityanath LIVE: UP CM's biggest interview with Rajat Sharma to begin shortly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview answered a volley of questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2022 20:56 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exclusive interview with India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma spoke on BJP's performance in the ongoing high stakes assembly elections 2022. Ahead of the 6th phase voting, Yogi Adityanath presented a report card of his government's 5-year performance, work done during the tenure, and also responded to the opposition's various charges. The 6th phase of the 7-phase UP elections holds significance as Gorakhpur will vote on March 3. Yogi Adityanath, for the first time, is contesting the assembly election from Gorakhpur's Sadar seat. The final phase will take place on March 7 and results will be declared on March 10. Here's are the Highlights of Yogi Adityanath's big interview:

Live updates :CM Yogi Adityanath with Rajat Sharma: Exclusive interview

  • Mar 01, 2022 8:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Like Lanka, the end of Samajwadi Party has come, says CM Yogi

    Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Like Lanka, the end of Samajwadi Party has come,” while quoting from the Ramayana on how Lankini, the female demon who protected Lanka, knew the end was near, when she looked at Hanuman, who appeared before her as a giant.

  • Mar 01, 2022 8:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    CM Yogi on hijab controversy

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking on the hijab controversy said that personally, he has no objection to anybody wearing whatever dress one wishes, but one cannot force the beliefs of one religion or community on the nation.

  • Mar 01, 2022 8:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP will win 80 per cent seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: CM Yogi

    A confident-looking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday predicted that his party BJP will win 80 per cent seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, counting for which will be held on March 10. Two phases of polling remain on March 3 and 7. READ MORE

