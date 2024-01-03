Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Election
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitish Kumar's JDU declares first candidate from Arunachal Pradesh

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitish Kumar's JDU declares first candidate from Arunachal Pradesh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged bigger parties in the INDIA bloc to "show a big heart" to make the alliance successful.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2024 16:26 IST
Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

In just five days of taking charge of Janata Dal United (JDU) again, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday fielded party's first candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Arunachal Pradesh.

The party statement read, "The Janata Dal (United) has decided that Ruhi Tangung. President of the Arunachal Pradesh State Janata Dal (United) shall be the candidate of the Janata Dal (United) from 1. Arunachal West PC (Parliamentary Constituency) for the forthcoming election to the 2024 Lok Sabha election."

It added, "Janata Dal (United) shall also be fighting Assembly Elections which is also scheduled to be held simultaneously along with 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This announcement is being made as directed by Party President Nitish Kumar."

Nitish Kumar, who took the reign of the party last week, also hinted to the allies of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc that the seat-sharing process should begin. A few days ago, reports surfaced that Congress may consider making Nitish Kumar the convenor of the alliance, a long-withstanding demand by his party Janata Dal (United). 

Related Stories
Lalan Singh resigns as JDU president, Nitish Kumar replaces him as new party chief

Lalan Singh resigns as JDU president, Nitish Kumar replaces him as new party chief

'Ek Tha Joker': Congress hits back at Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Cong' jibe, I.N.D.I.A bloc rift widens

'Ek Tha Joker': Congress hits back at Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Cong' jibe, I.N.D.I.A bloc rift widens

Lok Sabha polls: Congress likely to pitch for THESE seats during talks with I.N.D.I.A bloc partners

Lok Sabha polls: Congress likely to pitch for THESE seats during talks with I.N.D.I.A bloc partners

Notably, Nitish Kumar had recently attacked Congress alleging that the party didn't discuss caste-based calculation and reservation issue before talking about it publicly.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News