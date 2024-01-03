Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitish Kumar's JDU declares first candidate from Arunachal Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

In just five days of taking charge of Janata Dal United (JDU) again, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday fielded party's first candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Arunachal Pradesh.

The party statement read, "The Janata Dal (United) has decided that Ruhi Tangung. President of the Arunachal Pradesh State Janata Dal (United) shall be the candidate of the Janata Dal (United) from 1. Arunachal West PC (Parliamentary Constituency) for the forthcoming election to the 2024 Lok Sabha election."

It added, "Janata Dal (United) shall also be fighting Assembly Elections which is also scheduled to be held simultaneously along with 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This announcement is being made as directed by Party President Nitish Kumar."

Nitish Kumar, who took the reign of the party last week, also hinted to the allies of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc that the seat-sharing process should begin. A few days ago, reports surfaced that Congress may consider making Nitish Kumar the convenor of the alliance, a long-withstanding demand by his party Janata Dal (United).

Notably, Nitish Kumar had recently attacked Congress alleging that the party didn't discuss caste-based calculation and reservation issue before talking about it publicly.