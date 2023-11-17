Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in high-stakes battle

MP, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: The high-octane Assembly elections entered its second leg as Madhya Pradesh goes to polls for 230 seats today. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh is also holding the last round of its two-phase elections for 70 seats today. Scroll down to follow updates.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The voting is set to take place for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats--in the second phase of the election. In both states, the main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While in Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent is the BJP, in Chhattisgarh, it is the Congress that is seeking to retain power. In both states, the BJP has not projected anyone as a chief ministerial candidate and has banked heavily on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years. In Chhattisgarh, the saffron party, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to replace the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel. In the run-up to the election, political parties in both states left no stone unturned to woo voters during the campaigning. It should be noted here that security has also been heightened in both states in order to tackle any untoward incident. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 3. 

  • Nov 17, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Voting percentage of parties

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: 

    Total Seats: 90 (Majority: 46)

    Vote Share:

    • Congress: 43.04%
    • BJP: 32.97%
    • JCC: 7.61%
    • BSP: 3.87%
    • Independents: 5.88%
  • Nov 17, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Seat share of parties

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Have a look

    Total Seats: 90 (Majority: 46)

    Seat Share:

    • Congress: 68
    • BJP: 15
    • JCC: 05
    • BSP: 02
    • Independents: 00
  • Nov 17, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    MP minister urges voters to vote for BJP for 'development of state' | WATCH

    Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has urged voters to vote for the BJP. "I request all the voters to vote for BJP for the development of the state," he stated. 

  • Nov 17, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'BJP will form govt with big majority': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother

    Ahead of polls, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's younger brother Narendra Chouhan exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the state.  "All preparations have been done. We all are ready to cast our votes...BJP will form the government with a big majority," he told news agency ANI. 

     

  • Nov 17, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    MP election: BJP banks on 'collective leadership' to retain power in state

    The BJP apparently has gone for "collective leadership" in the state and has not projected Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its clear choice for the chief ministerial post but there is no ambiguity in the Congress with Kamal Nath as its clear choice for the post. A reason for BJP banking on collective leadership is the perceived "fatigue factor" with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Though Shivraj Singh Chouhan may not be personally facing anti-incumbency, there have been reports of a yearning for change among sections of the population. 

