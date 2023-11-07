Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Phase 1 polling begins in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, security heightened

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 updates

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting for the first phase of Assembly polls has begun today. Chhattisgarh is voting for 20 seats, while Mizoram is voting for its 40-member assembly. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm in both states. According to officials, extensive security arrangements have been made and the states' borders have been sealed in view of the polling. In Chhattisgarh, this phase will decide the fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, with approximately 4,078,681 voters. In Mizoram, over 8.52 lakh voters will decide the fate of 174 candidates across parties. The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on December 3.