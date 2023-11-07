Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Phase 1 polling begins in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, security heightened

Chhattisgarh and Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting for the first phase of Assembly polls has begun in both states. The security has been beefed up in both states ahead of polling.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2023 7:04 IST
Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Assembly elections
Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 updates

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting for the first phase of Assembly polls has begun today. Chhattisgarh is voting for 20 seats, while Mizoram is voting for its 40-member assembly. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm in both states. According to officials, extensive security arrangements have been made and the states' borders have been sealed in view of the polling. In Chhattisgarh, this phase will decide the fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, with approximately 4,078,681 voters. In Mizoram, over 8.52 lakh voters will decide the fate of 174 candidates across parties. The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on December 3. 

  • Nov 07, 2023 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: Vote share of parties

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018:

    Total Seats: 40 (Majority: 21)

    Vote Share:

    • MNF: 37.70%
    • Congress: 29.98%
    • BJP: 8.09%
    • Independents: 22.94%
  • Nov 07, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: Seat share of parties

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: Have a look 

    Total Seats: 40 (Majority: 21)

    Seat Share:

    • MNF: 27
    • Congress: 04
    • BJP: 01
    • Independents: 08
  • Nov 07, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Chhattisgarh: These ten constituencies to vote from 8 am to 5 pm

    From 8 am to 5 pm: These ten Assembly constituencies will vote in Chhattisgarh

    • Pandariya
    • Kawardha
    • Khairagarh
    • Dongargarh
    • Rajnandgaon
    • Dongargaon
    • Khujji
    • Jagdalpur
    • Chitrakoot
    • Bastar
  • Nov 07, 2023 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Chhattisgarh: These 10 constituencies to vote from 7 am to 3 pm

    From 7 am to 3 pm: These ten assembly constituencies will vote in Chhattisgarh 

    • Mohla-Manpur
    • Antagarh
    • Bhanupratappur
    • Konkar
    • Keshkal
    • Kondagaon
    • Narayanpur
    • Dantewada
    • Bijapur
    • Konta
  • Nov 07, 2023 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Voting percentage of parties

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: 

    Total Seats: 90 (Majority: 46)

    Vote Share:

    • Congress: 43.04%
    • BJP: 32.97%
    • JCC: 7.61%
    • BSP: 3.87%
    • Independents: 5.88%
  • Nov 07, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Seat share of parties

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Have a look

    Total Seats: 90 (Majority: 46)

    Seat Share:

    • Congress: 68
    • BJP: 15
    • JCC: 05
    • BSP: 02
    • Independents: 00

