Lok Sabha elections FAQs: How to remove voters' names from electoral roll if they are not alive

The election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 entered the climax as the voting date for the second round was approaching. The Election Commission of India has been toiling and moiling, day and night, since the announcement of poll dates to ensure free and fair elections. The poll panel also seeks support from the public to achieve the goals. Making an accurate voter list is a challenging job and the election body needs people's help in this regard. The inclusion of new voters and the exclusion of dead citizens is a shared responsibility. People must come forward to help the poll body. In this election season, people should know how to remove the name of somebody who is no more.

Here is a step-by-step guide to removing the name of the deceased from the voter list-

To delete the name from the voter list, one has to submit Form 7.

The form 7 can be downloaded online or can be taken from the Electoral Registration Office. Form 7 is for online applications objecting to inclusion or seeking deletion of name in the electoral roll.

Deletion can be done for several reasons like:

1) Death of the voter.

2) Shifting from one AC (assembly constituency) to another AC.

3) Duplication of voter’s identity.

4) Missing of voter at a given address.



Elector search can be achieved by entering any of the below values:

i. First Name, Last Name and Gender or ii. EPIC No and Gender

Enter search criteria and click on “Search” button to populate elector details and select your relevant entry row, which will navigate to Form 7 page with elector basic details

Fields marked with * in the form are mandatory.

Make required changes like enter reason for “which the name is to be deleted” in the form.

Enter captcha and click on “Save” button to save your online Form 7 application. Once the

Application gets saved you will receive an acknowledgement number

Report will be generated and opened in another tab

The application should be printed, duly signed and posted to the address mentioned on the printed copy.

The Acknowledgment Number. generated after printing the application should be maintained for tracking the status of the application.

