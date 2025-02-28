Telangana tunnel collapse: Family plead for rescue of trapped worker, say ‘he is sole breadwinner’ One worker’s family said that he is the sole breadwinner of the family and requested the government to rescue the workers as the relatives are in deep distress.

A week into the rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse site in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, the families of eight trapped workers anxiously await the safe return of their loved ones. Relatives of Gurpreet Singh, one of the eight workers stuck inside, have urged the government to expedite efforts, emphasising that he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

"I am the uncle of Gurpreet Singh. We request the government to rescue Gurpreet and all the other men trapped inside the tunnel. He is the sole breadwinner of his family. We came here yesterday. The company took us inside, and they have assured us that all will be rescued safely,” Kalwan Singh, a relative of Gurpreet Singh, said.

"Among the eight men trapped inside the tunnel, there is a man from Punjab as well. He is my nephew; his name is Gurpreet Singh. He has been working with this company for the last 20 years. His family includes his mother, wife and two daughters. We hope that the government rescues all the eight people trapped inside and hands them over to their families. The family is in a lot of distress, he added.

Under-construction tunnel collapses

A three-metre section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, on February 22. The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remained trapped.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel collapse site and said that officials had come up with a foolproof plan to minimise the risk for the rescuers involved in the rescue operation, and it will also accelerate the speed.

"The assessment was that the people going into rescue and to bring out the survivors would themselves be at great risk. Yesterday and today till now we have assessed the situation and now we are telling you clearly how to minimise the risk for rescuers and how to go forward - we have made a concrete plan of action now. We will be going with greater speed for saving the survivors and for all rescue and relief operations. We will finish everything in two days," said Uttam Kumar Reddy.