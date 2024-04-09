Who are top 10 richest candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1? Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Nakul Nath, AIADMK's Ashok Kumar (Centre) and BJP's Dhevanathan Yadav (Right)

The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been scheduled to take place in seven phases, with the first phase beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With less than two weeks left for the general elections to commence, candidates from various political parties who are filing their election nomination have disclosed their personal details including assets, criminal background or cases, financial situation, among others information.

According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Nakul Nath, AIADMK's Ashok Kumar, and BJP's Dhevanathan Yadav are among the top three candidates who have the highest assets.

Congress leader Nakul Nath who is the candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara owns a total assets of Rs 716 crore approximately. AIADMK leader and candidate from Erode constituency Ashok Kumar follows him at the second position with a total asset of Rs 662 crore, followed by BJP leader and candidate from Sivaganga, Dhevanathan Yadav on the third spot with a total asset worth Rs 304 crore.

Below is the list of top 10 candidates having the highest assets. These candidates will be contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

S.No. Name of Candidate State Constituency Party Movable Assets (in Rs) Immovable Assets (in Rs) Total Assets (in Rs) Pan Given 1 Nakul Nath Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara Congress 6,68,86,18,696 48,07,86,443 7,16,94,05,139 716 Crore+ Yes 2 Ashok Kumar Tamil Nadu Erode AIADMK 5,73,91,87,500 88,55,00,000 6,62,46,87,500

662 Crore+ Yes 3 Dhevanathan Yadav Tamil Nadu Sivaganga BJP 2,53,67,95,456 51,24,26,224 3,04,92,21,680

304 Crore+ Yes 4 Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal BJP 55,30,39,424 1,51,57,00,000 2,06,87,39,424

206 Crore+ Yes 5 Majid Ali Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur BSP 94,56,67,697 65,02,32,382 1,59,59,00,079

159 Crore+ Yes 6 Ac Shanmugam Tamil Nadu Vellore BJP 73,88,32,180 78,89,54,638 1,52,77,86,818

152 Crore+ Yes 7 Jayaprakash Tamil Nadu Krishnagiri AIADMK 13,68,09,428 1,22,10,05,000 1,35,78,14,428

135 Crore+ Yes 8 Vincent H. Pala Meghalaya Shillong (ST) Congress 2,51,59,331 1,23,30,00,000 1,25,81,59,331

125 Crore+ Yes 9 Jyoti Mirdha Rajasthan Rajasthan Nagaur BJP 36,07,69,825 66,54,19,075 1,02,61,88,900

102 Crore+ Yes 10 Karti P Chidambaram Tamil Nadu Sivaganga Congress 42,53,10,428 53,74,33,620 96,27,44,048

96 Crore+ Yes

