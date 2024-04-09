Who are top 10 richest candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1? Check full list

The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been scheduled to take place in seven phases, with the first phase beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With less than two weeks left for the general elections to commence, candidates from various political parties who are filing their election nomination have disclosed their personal details including assets, criminal background or cases, financial situation, among others information.
According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Nakul Nath, AIADMK's Ashok Kumar, and BJP's Dhevanathan Yadav are among the top three candidates who have the highest assets.
Congress leader Nakul Nath who is the candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara owns a total assets of Rs 716 crore approximately. AIADMK leader and candidate from Erode constituency Ashok Kumar follows him at the second position with a total asset of Rs 662 crore, followed by BJP leader and candidate from Sivaganga, Dhevanathan Yadav on the third spot with a total asset worth Rs 304 crore.
Below is the list of top 10 candidates having the highest assets. These candidates will be contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
|
S.No.
|
Name of Candidate
|
State
|
Constituency
|
Party
|
Movable Assets (in Rs)
|
Immovable Assets (in Rs)
|
Total Assets (in Rs)
|
Pan Given
|1
|Nakul Nath
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chhindwara
|Congress
|6,68,86,18,696
|48,07,86,443
|7,16,94,05,139
716 Crore+
|Yes
|2
|Ashok Kumar
|Tamil Nadu
|Erode
|AIADMK
|5,73,91,87,500
|88,55,00,000
|6,62,46,87,500
662 Crore+
|Yes
|3
|Dhevanathan Yadav
|Tamil Nadu
|Sivaganga
|BJP
|2,53,67,95,456
|51,24,26,224
|3,04,92,21,680
304 Crore+
|Yes
|4
|Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|BJP
|55,30,39,424
|1,51,57,00,000
|2,06,87,39,424
206 Crore+
|Yes
|5
|Majid Ali
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saharanpur
|BSP
|94,56,67,697
|65,02,32,382
|1,59,59,00,079
159 Crore+
|Yes
|6
|Ac Shanmugam
|Tamil Nadu
|Vellore
|BJP
|73,88,32,180
|78,89,54,638
|1,52,77,86,818
152 Crore+
|Yes
|7
|Jayaprakash
|Tamil Nadu
|Krishnagiri
|AIADMK
|13,68,09,428
|1,22,10,05,000
|1,35,78,14,428
135 Crore+
|Yes
|8
|Vincent H. Pala
|Meghalaya
|Shillong (ST)
|Congress
|2,51,59,331
|1,23,30,00,000
|1,25,81,59,331
125 Crore+
|Yes
|9
|Jyoti Mirdha Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|Nagaur
|BJP
|36,07,69,825
|66,54,19,075
|1,02,61,88,900
102 Crore+
|Yes
|10
|Karti P Chidambaram
|Tamil Nadu
|Sivaganga
|Congress
|42,53,10,428
|53,74,33,620
|96,27,44,048
96 Crore+
|Yes
