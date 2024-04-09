Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
Who are top 10 richest candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1? Check full list

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released its report on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 that features details of candidates from various political parties who will be contesting in phase one.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 17:39 IST
Congress leader Nakul Nath, AIADMK's Ashok Kumar (Centre)
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Nakul Nath, AIADMK's Ashok Kumar (Centre) and BJP's Dhevanathan Yadav (Right)

The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been scheduled to take place in seven phases, with the first phase beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With less than two weeks left for the general elections to commence, candidates from various political parties who are filing their election nomination have disclosed their personal details including assets, criminal background or cases, financial situation, among others information.

According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Nakul Nath, AIADMK's Ashok Kumar, and BJP's Dhevanathan Yadav are among the top three candidates who have the highest assets.

Congress leader Nakul Nath who is the candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara owns a total assets of Rs 716 crore approximately. AIADMK leader and candidate from Erode constituency Ashok Kumar follows him at the second position with a total asset of Rs 662 crore, followed by BJP leader and candidate from Sivaganga, Dhevanathan Yadav on the third spot with a total asset worth Rs 304 crore.

Below is the list of top 10 candidates having the highest assets. These candidates will be contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

S.No.

Name of Candidate

State

Constituency

Party 

Movable Assets (in Rs)

Immovable Assets (in Rs)

Total Assets (in Rs)

Pan Given
1 Nakul Nath  Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara Congress 6,68,86,18,696 48,07,86,443 7,16,94,05,139

716 Crore+

 Yes
Ashok Kumar Tamil Nadu Erode  AIADMK 5,73,91,87,500 88,55,00,000 6,62,46,87,500
662 Crore+		 Yes
Dhevanathan Yadav Tamil Nadu Sivaganga BJP 2,53,67,95,456 51,24,26,224 3,04,92,21,680
304 Crore+		 Yes 
Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal BJP 55,30,39,424 1,51,57,00,000 2,06,87,39,424
206 Crore+		 Yes
5 Majid Ali Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur BSP 94,56,67,697 65,02,32,382 1,59,59,00,079
159 Crore+		 Yes 
6  Ac Shanmugam Tamil Nadu Vellore  BJP 73,88,32,180 78,89,54,638 1,52,77,86,818
152 Crore+		 Yes 
7 Jayaprakash Tamil Nadu Krishnagiri AIADMK  13,68,09,428 1,22,10,05,000 1,35,78,14,428
135 Crore+		 Yes 
8 Vincent H. Pala Meghalaya Shillong (ST) Congress  2,51,59,331 1,23,30,00,000 1,25,81,59,331
125 Crore+		 Yes 
9 Jyoti Mirdha Rajasthan Rajasthan Nagaur BJP  36,07,69,825 66,54,19,075 1,02,61,88,900
102 Crore+		 Yes 
10 Karti P Chidambaram  Tamil Nadu Sivaganga Congress  42,53,10,428 53,74,33,620 96,27,44,048
96 Crore+		 Yes 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

