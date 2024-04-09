Delhi High Court to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in liquor scam case today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court where he was produced in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Delhi Liquor Case: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will deliver its judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the liquor scam case. The Delhi Chief Minister is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm today.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal has also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody. He was later remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The AAP national convener has questioned the "timing" of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Kejriwal cannot claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an "aam aadmi".

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

With inputs from PTI