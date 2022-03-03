Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Special PMLA court extends custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik till March 7
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. UP election: BJP's victory necessary to ensure continued development of state, says PM Modi

UP election: BJP's victory necessary to ensure continued development of state, says PM Modi

Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, Modi claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

PTI Written by: PTI
Jaunpur Updated on: March 03, 2022 15:35 IST
Uttar pradesh elections 2022, UP polls 2022, UP assembly elections 2022, UP elections, UP Elections
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

BJP's victory necessary for development in UP: PM Modi

Highlights

  • PM Modi said UP is moving on the development path and it should not stop now
  • Modi was addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur
  • PM claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now. Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, he claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance. In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes cast were in favour of the BJP, the prime minister told the meeting.

"The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now," Modi said. "We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017," he said.

Terming the previous Samajwadi party government "mafiawadi", Modi said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is "mafia-free".

Also Read | UP Elections 2022: Mamata Banerjee shown black flags in Varanasi during campaign for SP

Also Read | UP Election: 'Opposition leaders have already booked tickets to England, Australia', says CM Yogi

 

 

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News