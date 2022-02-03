'Akhilesh Yadav does not even listen to his father': Amit Shah makes fresh bid to woo Jayant Chaudhary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting, ahead of Assembly polls, in Anupshahar, Thursday, Feb 3, 2022.

Bharatiya Janata Party (leader) Amit Shah on Thursday made a second attempt to woo Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary as he sought to remind how Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav had sidelined his father Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Bulandshahr's Anupshahr, Shah cautioned Jayant over his party's tie-up with Samajwadi Party, saying Akhilesh does not even listen to his father and uncle then how would he listen to him. Shah claimed that the SP will not be able to form a government in Uttar Pradesh.

“He does not meet people, does only press conferences and has our Jayant ji by his side. Sarkar warkar to banni nahi hai ye samajh kar chalna… but Jayant Chaudhary thinks if the government is formed, Akhilesh babu would listen to him. Jayant babu, it's a fallacy. Someone who does not listen to his own father and uncle, how would he listen to you,” he said.

The SP and RLD have signed a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Shah had said that Jayant has chosen the 'wrong home' and that the BJP's doors were open for the RLD leader. Jayant, however, turned down the offer.

Lauding the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Shah hit out at Akhilesh Yadav and asked if the Samajwadi Party chief can keep law and order in check in the state.

Shah also hit out at previous SP, BSP governments over procurement of crops by the state, saying the situation has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, with farmers' crops being procured at MSP rates.

He credited his BJP with public welfare schemes like direct cash transfer into accounts of the poor, ration distribution, providing power supply for longer duration, connecting homes with power lines, building toilets, among others.

“Why could you (the SP, BSP) not do this? It's because they gave contracts to only one caste and engaged in corruption,” he alleged.

Shah was in the district to seek support for Sanjay Sharma, the BJP's assembly candidate from Anupshahr. Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district is one of the 58 assembly constituencies in western UP where voting will take place on February 10. Election results will be declared on March 10.

(With PTI Inputs)

