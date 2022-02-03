Samajwadi Party's development was only limited to boundary walls of 'kabristan': Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference at the BJP office, in Lucknow. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and UP's Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma are also present.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the past five years set up several milestones. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow before leaving for Gorakhpur where he will file his nomination papers on Friday, the Chief Minister said that while Samajwadi Party's development was only limited to the boundary walls of 'Kabristan' (burial ground), the BJP government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Uttar Pradesh on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that the state's economy has gone up to the second position from the earlier sixth or seventh position that it held. "In the past five years, we have increased the par capita income of the people. We provided a conducive atmosphere for investors and industrialists which also led to job creation," he said.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has become the top choice for investors in the last five years. “Our government has taken Uttar Pradesh’s rank in ease of doing business from 14 to 2. Investors would be scared to invest in UP earlier. They would choose only the top three states,” Adityanath said.

“It is only through the reforms of the BJP government like technical and sectoral policies, that this could be achieved. Today, investors from abroad and India, choose UP,” he added.

"Since Independence, the per capita income was only Rs 47,000 per year. We have taken this figure to Rs 54,000,” he said. “The annual budget for the state has also been increased from Rs 2,00,000 crore to Rs 6,00,000 crore,” he added.

Claiming success in controlling crime in the state, Adityanath accused his predecessors of failing to undertake “police reforms and modification” as the latter wanted to use the department as their “personal tool”.

He also claimed that the state was free of riots and terrorist activities for five years. Giving details on the number of riots in the previous Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) governments, Adityanath said, “In BSP regime (2007-2012), there were 364 riots. During the SP tenure (2012-2017), there were over 700 big riots in which hundreds were killed."

"Since 2017, no riots have taken place in the state. Yet, the government isn’t quiet. We are building an Anti-Terrorism Squad Centre at sensitive places in view of national security,” Adityanath said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to use new technology to promote e-Prosecution.

Yogi Adityanath said that the double engine governments at the centre and in UP had turned around the MSME sector which was now heading towards remarkable growth. The Chief Minister said that the image and perception of Uttar Pradesh had changed drastically in the past five years and with expressways and defence corridors, that was poised for a new tomorrow.