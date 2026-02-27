PM Modi set to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 1: Check the complete schedule here

New Delhi:

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday (March 1). Following his trip to Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Chennai at around 9 pm on 28 February. On Monday morning, at around 11:45 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth more than Rs 2,700 crore in Puducherry. He will also address a public gathering during the event.

As per an official release, these projects aim to strengthen infrastructure, urban services, industrial growth, education, healthcare and sustainable development across the Union Territory. Under the PM e-Bus Sewa initiative, he will flag off new electric buses. He will also inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission, housing facilities for the economically weaker sections under the CITIIS scheme and several sewerage and water supply projects. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Block and Ganga Hostel at the National Institute of Technology, Karaikal. He will also unveil the modernised Regional Cancer Centre at JIPMER and new buildings at Pondicherry University.

PM to dedicate Karasur-Sedarapet Industrial Estate

A major highlight of the day will be the dedication of the 750-acre Karasur-Sedarapet Industrial Estate to the nation. The estate includes a pharma park, textile park, IT park, a research centre of IIT Madras and advanced healthcare facilities of JIPMER. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for drinking water upgrades, construction of 41 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Heritage Town development, mangrove restoration under the MISHTI scheme, and key water, sanitation and power infrastructure projects.

Key projects and public events in Madurai

After completing his engagements in Puducherry, the Prime Minister will travel to Madurai. At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane construction of the Marakkanam to Puducherry section of NH 332A and the Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram section of NH 87. These highways are expected to reduce travel time significantly and enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the region, as per the release.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu. He will also dedicate to the nation the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore, which is set to boost the capacity of suburban rail services. In addition, he will inaugurate three new All India Radio FM relay transmitters in Kumbakonam, Yercaud and Vellore, further improving broadcasting services in the state. At around 4 pm, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram, Madurai, where he is set to offer prayers, the official release added.

