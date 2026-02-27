Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam likely to join DMK today

Chennai:

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, may join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday in presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, days ahead of the elections to the 234-member Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.

75-year-old Panneerselvam, a three-time Tamil Nadu chief minister, will likely contest the upcoming polls from the Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency in the Theni district. It must be mentioned that Panneerselvam had won the previous elections from this seat after receiving over 1 lakh votes against DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan, who received 89,029 votes.

Panneerselvam, who was once considered to be a close aide of J Jayalalithaa, was expelled from the AIADMK amid a power tussle with his long time rival in the party Edappadi K Palaniswami. Panneerselvam had launched an open campaign against the leadership of Palaniswami, who was also a former chief minister and is popularly called EPS among his supporters.

However, lately, the former chief minister had hinted at returning to the AIADMK fold and also that he is ready to accept EPS's leadership. "I am ready to unite with AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran is ready to welcome me," he had said, addressing a gathering in Theni last month, while also referring to Palaniswami as his elder brother.

However, Palaniswami had rejected Paneerselvam's bid to rejoin the AIADMK, saying there is no space for him in the party. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had maintained distance from the issue, with saffron party's state unit chief Nainar Nagendran calling it an internal issue of the AIADMK.

"The issue between them is an internal party matter of theirs, and it would not be appropriate for me to comment on it," he had said in January.

The AIADMK had left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but has now returned to the BJP-led alliance again. Meanwhile, elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held in April or May this year, along with those in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

