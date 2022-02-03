UP polls: Anupriya Patel's sister is Akhilesh's bet against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Union Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel’s elder sister Pallavi Patel from Sirathu in Kaushambi district against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The Sirathu seat comes under the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency -- currently held by BJP's Keshari Devi Patel.

Pallavi is from Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), which her mother Krishna Patel formed a few years ago following differences with Anupriya. She will contest polls against Maurya on Samajwadi Party's symbol. Anupriya’s Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a constituent of the ruling BJP-led NDA.

Considering the presence of a sizable number of Patel (Kurmi caste) voters, the SP is hopeful that Pallavi will give a tough fight to Maurya. The Sirathu seat is currently held by BJP's Sheetla Prasad. Maurya is a member of the Legislative Council.

Maurya had in 2012 polls defeated Anand Mohan Patel but had to resign from the Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014. The SP had then won the seat in the bypoll.

According to reports, the SP's cadre in Sirathu is unhappy with Pallavi’s candidature. SP's Anand Mohan Patel was vying for the seat.

Polling in Sirathu will take place in the fifth phase on February 27. The fifth will cover 60 assembly seats including Sirathu in 11 districts. Result will be declared on March 10.