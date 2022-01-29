UP Election 2022: NDA will register bumper victory in polls, says Anupriya Patel at Chunav Manch 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch 2022, Anupriya Patel said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have faith in BJP-led NDA. In today's circumstances, the NDA will register a 'bumper win'.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2022 13:26 IST
Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel at Chunav Manch 2022.
UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: With less than 2 weeks left for the UP assembly elections 2022, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Saturday predicted a bumber win for the BJP-led NDA in the forthcoming polls. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch 2022 on Saturday, Anupriya Patel said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have faith in the NDA. In today's circumstances, the NDA will register a 'bumper win'.

"NDA will achieve a jaandar, shaandaar and zabardast victory in UP elections," Anupriya Patel said.  

She said there is a positive wave in the favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.

"Apna Dal contested last three elections as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA. This is the fourth election. There is a positive wave for BJP-led alliance in UP," she said.

