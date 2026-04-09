Indian tanker 'Green Asha' with 15,400 tonnes of LPG crosses Hormuz; 9th vessel so far

New Delhi:

An India-flagged vessel carrying around 15,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the going tensions between the United States (US), Israel and Iran in the Middle East, said the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Thursday. The vessel is currently docked at the Mumbai port.

In a statement, the port said the development is notable, highlighting that the vessel, 'Green Asha', is the first such ship to reach the JNPA following the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East. Its development will further help India in securing the energy supplies for itself amid the ongoing conflict.

"Today, JNPA proudly welcomed Green Asha an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL," the port said in a statement. "This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war."

The port further said the crew members and staff of the vessel are safe and secure, adding that the tanker's arrival shows the ability of maritime operations to function amid complex geopolitical conditions while ensuring the steady supply of essential LPG to the nation.

9th vessel to Hormuz

'Green Asha' is the ninth Indian-flagged vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most critical water transit points in the world, since the start of the Iran war. Earlier, seven LPG tankers and a crude oil vessel had reached India. These were Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm, and Green Sanvi.

Since the beginning of the war, the central government has remained in touch with all parties and other Middle Eastern nations for passage of Indian vessels. The government is also formed an inter-ministerial body to keep monitoring the situation.

Additionally, the government has also expanded the commercial LPG supplies to a broader set of industrial sectors, allowing units to receive up to 70 per cent of their pre-West Asia war consumption. "Industrial units in the sectors of pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, uranium, heavy water, steel, seed, metal, ceramic, foundry, forging, glass, aerosol etc., shall receive 70 per cent of the units' pre-March 2026 bulk non-domestic LPG consumption level subject to a overall sectoral limit of 0.2 TMT per day (200 tonnes per day)," said oil secretary Neeraj Mittal.