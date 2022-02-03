'He is our CM, not a compressor': Akhilesh Yadav's dig at Adityanath over 'garmi' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav with Jayant Chaudhary during SP-RLD joint Samajwadi Vijay Yatra, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Highlights Akhilesh said BJP is worried with the response SP-RLD alliance is getting from the public

Jayant said that CM is threatening because he is unable to understand the mood of voters

SP has separately urged ECI to issue instructions to CM for proper usage of language

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'garmi' remark. At a press conference along with ally Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary in Bulandshahr, Akhilesh said that the language he uses doesn't suit the Chief Minister post.

"The wave is in our favour in the first phase (of voting). The BJP and the Chief Minister are worried... wo hamare Mukhyamantri hain, koi compressor thode hai ki wo hame thanda kar denge (he is our CM, not a compressor that he will cool us down. Compressor is used in the fridge to keep it cool. Is our CM a compressor? (to kya hamare Mukhyamantri compressor hai?)," he said.

Jayant Chaudhary said that the "Chief Minister is threatening us because he probably couldn't understand the mood of this region". "Youths, farmers and labourers are supporting the SP-RLD alliance, which seems to be adding to the BJP's frustration."

"The alliance (SP-RLD) will come to power in Uttar Pradesh. We will begin recruitment as soon as the government is formed," Akhilesh said.

Adityanath at a rally yesterday said, "They (Akhilesh and Jayant) are once again coming up with a new envelope. Only the envelope is new, material is still the same old, rotten of mafias, riots...After 10 March, inki puri garmi shaant karwa dengey (would cool them down)."

Separately, the Samajwadi Party today wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India, requesting it to issue instructions to Yogi Adityanath for proper usage of language in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

The seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 and conclude on March 7. Counting will take place on March 10.

