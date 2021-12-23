Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav isolates himself for three days, to address today's Aligarh rally virtually

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will stay in isolation for three days, after wife and daughter tested Covid positive on Wednesday.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM also informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah was expected to address a rally in Aligarh.

However, he will now address the rally virtually, Akhilesh tweeted. "Due to the family members being corona positive, I will not be able to attend public programs for three days as a precaution. Best wishes for the immense success of today's joint rally of 'SP-RLD' and appeal to all the workers to stay active with full enthusiasm and energy."

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself. I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she tweeted.

According to an official release issued here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Akhilesh on the phone and enquired about the health of his "wife and daughter" wishing them a speedy recovery. The official release said that the Chief Minister called after reports that Akhilesh's wife and daughter were reported positive for coronavirus.

