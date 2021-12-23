Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
Yogi calls Akhilesh Yadav after SP chief's wife, daughter test Covid positive, wishes them speedy recovery

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: December 23, 2021 12:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dialed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after his wife and daughter tested positive for Covid-19 According to an official release, Yogi called Akhilesh wished them a speedy recovery.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

"I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself. I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," Dimple Yadav tweeted.

However, Samajwadi Party did not officially confirm whether Akhilesh's daughter has also tested positive.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple, daughter test Covid positive; samples sent for Omicron testing

