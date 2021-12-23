Yogi calls Akhilesh Yadav after SP chief's wife, daughter test Covid positive, wishes them speedy recovery 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dialed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after his wife and daughter tested positive for Covid-19 According to an official release, Yogi called Akhilesh wished them a speedy recovery.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.
"I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself. I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," Dimple Yadav tweeted.
However, Samajwadi Party did not officially confirm whether Akhilesh's daughter has also tested positive.
