Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple, daughter test Covid positive; samples sent for Omicron testing

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: December 22, 2021 16:04 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple, daughter test Covid positive; samples sent for Omicron testing

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's  wife Dimple and their daughter have tested Covid positive. Both of them have mild symptoms and are under home isolation in Lucknow.

Sources told India TV that samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they have been infected by Omicron variant of the virus. 

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav has not taken any dose of Covid vaccine so far.

Covid cases are on the rise once again in the region forcing authorities to issue new directives for the upcoming Christmas and New Year. Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur said police officials had been issued directives to curb Christmas and New Year revelry.

"Anyone violating Covid protocol would be penalised. Check posts and barricades will be set up on roads, especially near bars, clubs and lounges, to check people who may be driving in an inebriated state" Thakur said.

Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar said that situation is being monitored round the clock to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour on important days like Christmas and New Year eve.

