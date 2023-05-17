CENTAC to conduct admissions for non-NEET undergraduate courses: Puducherry Education Minister

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ANI Puducherry UG Admissions through CENTAC

CENTAC Puducherry 2023: The admission of students for non-NEET undergraduate courses in universities and institutions across the Puducherry state will be done through Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC). The registration process for admission to Non-NEET UG professional courses will be commenced today, May 17 and will conclude on June 6, 2023 (5 PM).

The Puducherry state Education Minister A.Namassivayam on Wednesday announced that admission to Non-NEET UG professional courses will be done through CENTAC. The minister has also released a guidebook for the same. "the counselling for the academic year 2023-24 will be held at Kamarajar Manimandapam. The Committee has opened its office at the Manimandapam recently,” he said.

According to the official notification, admission through CENTAC will be done for a total of 10,898 seats which include the total number of seats for UG NEET courses 917, for UG Non-NEET professional courses is 5,279, for UG Arts and Science courses is 4,320, for UG Performing and Fine Arts courses is 90 and for UG Lateral Entry the number of seats available are 292. The candidates will be able to submit their CENTAC admission form through the official website-- centacpuducherry.in.

CENTAC Admission 2023 Official Notification