CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip OUT for exams scheduled from May 25 to 28, get link here

CUET UG 2023 exam dates and city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test scheduled to be held from May 25 to 28. Candidates who will appear for CUET 2023 within this timeline can download their intimation slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Earlier, The testing agency has already released the City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023 for the candidates scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023. Candidates can download their exam city intimation slip of CUET (UG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions in the Information Bulletin.

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip for other revised dates will also be released subsequently

Candidates should note that the exam city slips for candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released subsequently.

In some cities, the count of registered candidates is huge, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, the notice reads that buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days.

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip'

Enter your essential details such as id, password and click on submit button

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip and save it for future reference

Download CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip for May 21 to 24 exam

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip: Details mentioned on exam city intimation slip

The City Intimation Slip includes the details such as the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form. Candidates should note that the City intimation slip is NOT the Admit Card for CUET (UG) - 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The CUET (UG) – 2023 Admit Card shall be issued later, said NTA.

Direct link to download CUET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023, they may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

