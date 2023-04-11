CUET UG 2023 registration: Last day today to apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : NTA Last day today to register for CUET UG 2023 exam.

CUET UG 2023 registration: The registrations for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023 Exam will be concluded today, April 11, 2023. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at cuet.samarth.ac.in by 11.59 PM. Earlier, the National Testing Agency had extended the online application date for CUET after receiving representations from the candidates regarding the re-opening of the application window.

The official notice stated that representations have been received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (UG) – 2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, the apex agency decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023.

The online registrations for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023 Exam were over on 30 March 202 and candidates were allowed to make changes in the application form between 01 and 03 April 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear in CUET UG 2023 can follow the easy steps guidelines and submit their applications easily.

CUET UG 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website of CUET - cuet.smarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET UG 2023' registration link

Fill up the application form carefully and upload all required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit button

After the final submission of the application form, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference

CUET UG 2023 Exam Date

The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2023 across the country in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu. The announcement of the city centers will be done on April 30, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Date

According to the notice available on the official website, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the NTA website in the second week of May 2023. However, the board has yet not announced the exact date for releasing admit cards. In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET 011- 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

About Common University Entrance Test 2023

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs courses

