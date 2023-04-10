Himachal Pradesh: Govt to launch Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojna scheme; Education loan at 1% interest

Follow us on Image Source : AP All eligible poor students whose family income is less than Rs. 3 lahks per annum will be able to take benefit from this scheme through financial institutions or banks at an interest rate of one percent, the minister said in a statement.

Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojna: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is going to launch 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojna' soon. The aim of this scheme is to provide education loans to underprivileged students at the rate of one percent to enable them to pursue higher and professional studies from the financial year 2023-2024. For this purpose, the state government has proposed 200 crores under this scheme.

All eligible poor students whose family income is less than Rs. 3 lahks per annum will be able to take benefit from this scheme through financial institutions or banks at an interest rate of one percent, the minister said in a statement.

What is the benefit of Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojna?

Under this scheme, All the cover charges of tuition, accommodation, books, and other allied expenses associated with their education will be covered.

The scheme covers a wide range of professional courses, including engineering, medical, management, Ph.D. courses from ITIs, Polytechnic, B Pharmacy, nursing, General Nursing, and Midwifery (GNM), among others.

"The main objective of the scheme is to ensure that no poor child in the state is deprived of higher and professional education for want of financial resources," the statement stated.

Sukhu said a one percent interest rate is to instill a sense of responsibility among the beneficiaries so that they have the motivation to achieve their aim.



He also said that a subsidy of Rs 25,000 will be provided to 20,000 meritorious girl students, above 18 years of age, studying in government institutions, to purchase electric scooties.

The move will not only encourage the girl students to pursue higher education but also help to develop Himachal Pradesh as a "green state".

ALSO READ | GCET 2023 registration begins at goacet.in, Check link, step-by-step guide, exam date and more

ALSO READ | UP BEd JEE 2023 Application deadline extended till May 15; New DATES here