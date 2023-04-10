UP BEd JEE 2023 Application deadline extended till May 15; New DATES here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP BEd JEE 2023 application form last date extended

UP BEd JEE 2023: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has extended the registration process for Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2023. The candidates can now apply for UP BEd JEE 2023 without paying any late fee till May 15. The last date to submit the UP BEd application form with late fee is May 20, 2023.

Earlier the last date to apply for UP BEd exam 2023 without late fee was April 5 and April 10, 2023, with late fee. Along with the UP BEd JEE 2023 application date, the university has also rescheduled the UP BEd entrance exam to June 15. The entrance exam was initially scheduled to be held on April 24, 2023.

UP BEd JEE Application Form 2023: New Dates

Start date of online application form: February 10, 2023

Last date to fill online application: May 15, 2023

Last date to submit application form without late fee: May 20, 2023

UP BEd JEE Admit Card release date: June 8, 2023 (tentative)

UP BEd 2023 exam date: June 15, 2023

ALSO READ | UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 registration ends today; Direct link, steps to apply

ALSO READ | LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 OUT; Direct link

UP BEd JEE Application Form 2023: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can apply for the UP BEd 2023 entrance exam by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website- bujhansi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2023 website' tab.

Step 3: No select the new user registration link.

Step 4: Insert basic details and generate login credentials.

Step 5: Re-login and fill out the complete application form.

Step 6: Upload required documents and submit the application fee.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and print a copy of the UP BEd application form for further reference.