UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 registration ends today; Direct link, steps to apply

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 application form: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) will close the online registrations for Joint Entrance Examination B.Ed. (UP B.Ed. JEE) 2023 today, April 5. Candidates who have not yet applied for the UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 exam can register online through the official website-- bujhansi.ac.in. The registration last date with late fees is April 10, 2023.
Candidates will be able to download the UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 admit card on April 13, 2023, tentatively. The university has scheduled to conduct the UP B.Ed. entrance exam on April 24, 2023. The examination will be held offline as pen and paper-based.
UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Eligibility Critieria
The candidates belonging to general and backward classes must possess a bachelor's degree in law or master's degree in Science, Social Science, or Humanities category with minimum 50 percent marks.
Candidates should hold a B.E. and B.Tech (Engineering) degree with specialization in Mathematics and Science and must have secured minimum 55 percent marks.
Aspirants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) must have a graduate or postgraduate degree from a university established by law or a graduate degree in B.E. and B.Tech with specialization in Mathematics and Science or any other equivalent qualification is eligible to apply for the entrance examination.
UP B.Ed. JEE Application Form 2023: Online Registration Steps
Candidates can fill the UP B.Ed. Application Form by following the steps provided here.
- Visit the official website- bujhansi.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. JEE 2023 website' tab.
- In the new window, click on the new user registration link.
- Enter basic details and generate login credentials.
- Re-login with the generated credentials and fill out the complete details.
- Upload relevant documents and proceed to pay the application fee.
- Download the confirmation page and print a copy of the UP B.Ed. application form for further reference.