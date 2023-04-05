UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 registration ends today; Direct link, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS UP BEd JEE 2023 Application Form last date without late fee today

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 application form: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) will close the online registrations for Joint Entrance Examination B.Ed. (UP B.Ed. JEE) 2023 today, April 5. Candidates who have not yet applied for the UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 exam can register online through the official website-- bujhansi.ac.in. The registration last date with late fees is April 10, 2023.

Candidates will be able to download the UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 admit card on April 13, 2023, tentatively. The university has scheduled to conduct the UP B.Ed. entrance exam on April 24, 2023. The examination will be held offline as pen and paper-based.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Eligibility Critieria

The candidates belonging to general and backward classes must possess a bachelor's degree in law or master's degree in Science, Social Science, or Humanities category with minimum 50 percent marks.

Candidates should hold a B.E. and B.Tech (Engineering) degree with specialization in Mathematics and Science and must have secured minimum 55 percent marks.

Aspirants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) must have a graduate or postgraduate degree from a university established by law or a graduate degree in B.E. and B.Tech with specialization in Mathematics and Science or any other equivalent qualification is eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

UP B.Ed. JEE Application Form 2023: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can fill the UP B.Ed. Application Form by following the steps provided here.