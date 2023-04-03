NCERT, UP Board revises Class 12th History syllabus; Chapters on Mughal empire removed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCERT, UP Board Class 12th History syllabus revised

The National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has removed the chapters on Mughal Empire from Class 12th History books. Students pursuing Class 12 from CBSE schools will no longer study the history of the Mughal courts. In line with this decision, the Basic Education Department (BSE), Uttar Pradesh has also rationalised the Class 12th History syllabus.

As per the reports, the NCERT has removed the chapters and topics related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ from the history book ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II’ under the revised syllabus of Class 12 which will be implemented from the academic session 2023-24.

Along with the Class 12th History book, the Civics book has also been updated. The Council has dropped chapters such as 'US hegemony in world politics' and 'The Cold War Era' from Class 12 Civics testbook. Moreover, the 'Rise of popular movements' and 'Era of one-party dominance' chapters have also been removed from the Class 12th 'Politics in Indian since Independence' textbook.

NCERT 10th, 11th Textbooks Revised

NCERT has further updated the Class 10th and Class 11th textbooks. While the chapters including ‘Themes In World History’, ‘Central Islamic lands’, ‘Confrontation of cultures’ and ‘The Industrial Revolution’ have been removed from Class 11th textbook, the chapters such as 'Democracy and diversity', 'Popular struggles and movement', and 'Challenges to democracy' have been dropped from the Class 10 'Democratic Politics-II' textbook.

UP Board 2023-24 Syllabus Revised

Following the changes implemented by NCERT in the textbooks of classes 10, 11 and 12, the UPBSE has also announced the revised syllabus for UP Board 2023-24 annual examination. According to media reports, the UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla has stated that the updated UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 will be released on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board classes 10, 11 and 12 books with rationalised syllabi are also available in the market.