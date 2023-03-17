UP Board Exam 2023: Evaluation to begin on Saturday, strict security measures put in place

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Board Exam 2023: Evaluation begins on Saturday, strict security measures put in place

UP Board Exam 2023: The evaluation process for over 3.19 crore UP Board exam answer sheets will begin at 258 evaluation centre on Saturday. Around 1.40 examiners will check the answer sheets of the candidates, all monitored by CCTV cameras. With this, Section 144 will be imposed within a 100-metre radius of the evaluation centre.

Extensive arrangements have been made

The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements to ensure security at the evaluation centres, including installing CCTV cameras and imposing Section 144 within a 100-metre radius. Secondary Education Council Secretary Divya Kant Shukla said 258 centres had been established for the evaluation of high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam answer sheets. The evaluation process will begin on Saturday and continue till April 1.

Examiners were trained

The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. Another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers. The examiners, deputy chief examiners and their deputy controllers were trained through audio-video presentations at the respective regional offices to ensure error-free evaluation, Shukla said.

The training was completed at the council's regional offices in Meerut on March 12, Bareilly on March 13, Gorakhpur on March 14, Prayagraj on March 15 and Varanasi on March 16. The deputy controller or principal of the evaluation centre will train the examiners and deputy head examiners before the commencement of evaluation at their respective centres. The council has deputed static magistrates to ensure the evaluation process goes smoothly at the centres. The District Institute of Education and Training principal will supervise all evaluation centres in their respective jurisdiction.

Section 144 will be imposed

In terms of security, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within a radius of 100 metres of evaluation centres. At least four armed police guards and local intelligence unit/police personnel in plainclothes will remain deployed till the end of the evaluation period. The evaluation work will be carried out under CCTV monitoring. Arrangements have been made for continuous monitoring of all centres from the district- and state-level control rooms, Shukla said. The Uttar Pradesh government recently conducted the board exams in record time.



