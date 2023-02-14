Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Exam 2023: To Begin Today; check IMPORTANT updates here

UP Board Exam 2023: The UP Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin today. Over 58 lakh candidates have registered for the UP Board Exams this year. According to the official update, Out of 58 lakh students, around 31.2 lakh students will appear for Class 10 and over 27.5 lakh students will appear for Class 12 UP Board Exam 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Exam at 8,752 centres across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the exam, UP CM Yogi Adityanath stressed the cheating-free examinations and rolled out a set of rules for the UP Board Examination 2023.

NSA to be imposed on cheaters

According to the order of the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, District Magistrate will appoint Static Magistrates and Sector Magistrates for each exam centre across the state. Apart from the Principal's room, a separate room will be there for the strict monitoring of the exam question papers. A CCTV will be placed for the question papers to be kept in a double lock cupboard. The state government will impose National Security Act (NSA) on the cheaters.

Stitched answer sheet for the examinees

The Class 12 examinations will be held in 14 working days and will end on March 4. For the first time, UP Board examinees will get stitched answer sheets. The move is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from changing answer sheets of meritorious students because in previous year's there were complaints of changing copies by removing staples.

Barcodes and Monograms on the answer sheets

Also, answer sheets given to the students will have barcodes and monograms on them. The initiatives are being taken with the aim to eliminate the scope of manipulation of answer sheets. The Board will also conduct random checks of some answer sheets using the barcodes which will further put a noose around those involved in copying. Over three crore answer sheets will be required for the UP Board examinations. Model exam questions for Class 10 and Class 12.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | UP Board Exam 2023 from Feb 16, Yogi government to impose NSA on cheaters

ALSO READ | UPMSP Exam Date Sheet 2023: 58 Lakh students to take UP Board Exam this year