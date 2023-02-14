UP Board Exam 2023 from Feb 16, Yogi government to impose NSA on cheaters

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Board Exam 2023 from Feb 16, State government to impose NSA on cheaters

UP Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to commence the UP Board Exam 2023 on February 16. As per the timetable released earlier by the UPMSP, the UP Board Exam 2023 will begin on February 16 for both classes 10 and 12. Ahead of the exam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to ensure cheating-free examination. In addition to this, he has asked to ensure transparent conduct of the UP Board Examination 2023.

NSA to be imposed on cheaters

According to the order of the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, District Magistrate will appoint Static Magistrates and Sector Magistrates for each exam centre across the state. Apart from the Principal's room, a separate room will be there for the strict monitoring of the exam question papers. A CCTV will be placed for the question papers to be kept in a double lock cupboard. The state government will impose National Security Act (NSA) on the cheaters.

UP Board Exam 2023: Date

The UP Board Exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 16. The exams will be conducted in two shifts; first shift (morning shift) will be held between 8 AM to 11:15 AM. While the second shift (Afternoon shift) will be conducted between 2 PM to 05:30 PM. This year over 58.85 candidates have registered for the exam. As per the official update, strict action under the Gangster Act will be taken against those found obstructing the exam.

The UP Board exam for classes 10 and 12 will conclude on March 3 and March 4 respectively.

ALSO READ | UP Board Admit Card 2023: Hall Ticket for classes 10, 12 released! Check here

ALSO READ | UPMSP Exam Date Sheet 2023: 58 Lakh students to take UP Board Exam this year