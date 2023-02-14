Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Admit Card 2023: Hall Ticket for classes 10, 12 released! Check here

UP Board Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit cards for the candidates appearing for the UP Board Exam 2023. The link for the admit card has been activated on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Board (UPMSP). It is mandatory for all the candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023 to carry their admit card or hall ticket with them. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall or the exam centre without their admit cards.

UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released

The UPMSP has released the admit cards for the candidates appearing for the UP Board Exam 2023. The respective schools under the UP Education Board are responsible to download the admit cards of the candidates. The candidates of the general category will have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

The Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to commence on February 16, 2023, for both classes 10 and 12. As per the schedule released by the UPMSP, the class 10 and 12 board exam 2023 will end on March 3 and March 4 respectively.

UP Board Exam 2023: How to download the Admit Card?

Go to the official website of UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link for UP Board Admit Card. You will be directed to a new page. Enter your school login credentials and submit. Download the admit cards.

The candidates of the private category will have to download their admit cards from the official website.

